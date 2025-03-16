Left Menu

Mikel Merino's Heroic Header Leads Arsenal to Victory over Chelsea

Mikel Merino's header secured Arsenal's 1-0 win against Chelsea in a Premier League derby, narrowing the gap with leaders Liverpool. Meanwhile, Fulham triumphed over Tottenham, further intensifying pressure on Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou. Arsenal now sits 10 points clear of Manchester City in the title race.

Updated: 16-03-2025 21:29 IST
Mikel Merino delivered a crucial victory for Arsenal with a first-half header against Chelsea, capturing a 1-0 win in Sunday's Premier League derby. This victory at the Etihad Stadium positions Arsenal just 12 points behind league leaders Liverpool, despite recent struggles for title contention.

Fulham emerged victorious in their London derby against Tottenham, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon. This defeat puts added pressure on Spurs coach Ange Postecoglou, with the team languishing in 14th place and having secured just one win in their last five matches.

The loss keeps Chelsea, in fourth, from extending their lead over fifth-placed Manchester City for a Champions League spot. Meanwhile, Arsenal remains solidly in second place, well ahead of City, and continues to chase Liverpool in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

