Sports Highlights: From F1 Thrills to NBA Shockers

In an action-packed sports news roundup, uncertainty surrounds Los Angeles Dodgers' shortstop Mookie Betts as illness threatens his participation in the MLB opener against Chicago Cubs. Meanwhile, Minnesota Vikings' strategic trade has acquired Jordan Mason from the San Francisco 49ers, shaking the NFL draft scene.

On the NCAA basketball front, UC San Diego has achieved a historic milestone by clinching the Big West Championship, earning them a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, McLaren's Lando Norris triumphed at the wild Australian Grand Prix in Formula One, showcasing his racing prowess.

In an emotional tribute, the sports world mourns the loss of Donald 'Slick' Watts, Seattle SuperSonics legend, who passed away at the age of 73. Meanwhile, thrilling victories have marked the NBA and NWSL scenes, with standout performances driving home unforgettable results.

