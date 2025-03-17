Left Menu

Marquez Triumphs Again at Argentina Grand Prix

Marc Marquez won the Argentina Grand Prix, maintaining his lead in the MotoGP riders' championship standings. His brother Alex finished closely behind, with Franco Morbidelli taking third. This victory follows a sprint win and mirrors Marquez's earlier success in the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand.

Updated: 17-03-2025 00:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 00:19 IST
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez, riding for Ducati, clinched the Argentina Grand Prix title on Sunday, continuing to dominate the MotoGP circuit. His brother Alex Marquez provided tough competition, trailing closely behind as both brothers secured the top two positions once again. Franco Morbidelli of VR46 Racing completed the podium in third place.

Mirroring his performance at the season-opening Grand Prix in Thailand, Marquez showcased a flawless weekend. The polesitter added Saturday's sprint win to his accolades, reinforcing his dominance in this MotoGP season. With this victory, Marquez notches his 90th career win across all classes.

As Marquez continues his winning streak, he remains firmly atop the MotoGP riders' championship standings, delighting fans and cementing his status as a formidable force on the racing circuit.

