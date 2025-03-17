Left Menu

Newcastle United Ends 70-Year Trophy Drought with League Cup Triumph

Newcastle United triumphed over Liverpool 2-1 to secure the League Cup, ending a 70-year wait for a domestic trophy. Goals by Dan Burn and Alexander Isak fueled the victory at Wembley, with local hero Burn scoring first. Despite Liverpool's late goal, victory belonged to Eddie Howe's Newcastle.

Updated: 17-03-2025 01:21 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 01:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool to win the League Cup at Wembley Stadium. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sparked a celebration among Geordie fans, who saw their team capture its first domestic title since 1955.

Despite Liverpool's late push, capped by a stoppage-time goal from Federico Chiesa, the Magpies secured their first piece of silverware under manager Eddie Howe after a determined showing. The result was a stark contrast to their previous heartbreaks at Wembley, including a loss to Manchester United two years ago.

Liverpool struggled to find their usual rhythm, with star player Mohamed Salah uncharacteristically silent throughout the match. While the Reds are likely to top the Premier League, this Cup defeat marks a disappointing chapter in Arne Slot's tenure as manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

