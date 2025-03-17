Newcastle United Ends 70-Year Trophy Drought with League Cup Triumph

Newcastle United ended a 70-year domestic trophy drought with a 2-1 victory over Liverpool to win the League Cup at Wembley Stadium. Goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak sparked a celebration among Geordie fans, who saw their team capture its first domestic title since 1955.

Despite Liverpool's late push, capped by a stoppage-time goal from Federico Chiesa, the Magpies secured their first piece of silverware under manager Eddie Howe after a determined showing. The result was a stark contrast to their previous heartbreaks at Wembley, including a loss to Manchester United two years ago.

Liverpool struggled to find their usual rhythm, with star player Mohamed Salah uncharacteristically silent throughout the match. While the Reds are likely to top the Premier League, this Cup defeat marks a disappointing chapter in Arne Slot's tenure as manager.

(With inputs from agencies.)