For all the millions of pounds Newcastle United have invested in international talent since a Saudi-backed takeover in 2021, it was the local lad, Dan Burn, who became the hero on Sunday. Born in Blyth, not far from the club's home, Burn ended decades of Newcastle's domestic silverware drought with a crucial goal.

In the 2-1 victory over Liverpool, Brazilian captain Bruno Guimaraes inspired the team, and compatriot Joelinton celebrated crucial tackles. Italian Sandro Tonali's class was evident, while Sweden's Alexander Isak secured his 24th goal, earning a place alongside the club's legendary forwards. However, it was Burn's header right before halftime that proved decisive.

Eddie Howe's team outperformed a formidable Liverpool side, showcasing Newcastle's resurgence. Howe, soaked in celebratory beer, expressed pride in ending the club's long wait for a trophy. For Burn, scoring at Wembley was a dream come true, marking a fairytale week, including his first England call-up.

