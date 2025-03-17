Rising Sprint Star Gout Gout: Australia's Usain Bolt in the Making

Australian teenager Gout Gout made headlines after clocking a wind-assisted 19.98 seconds in the 200 meters at the Queensland state championships, drawing comparisons to the legendary Usain Bolt.

Although the wind exceeded the allowable limit, rendering the time unofficial, his 20.05 seconds in the heats was the fastest globally this year, highlighting his promising talent in sprinting.

Gout, son of South Sudanese migrants, aspires to break the 20-second barrier in the 200m and achieve significant milestones in the 100m as well. His next major race will be in Melbourne, aiming to inspire and uplift with his performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)