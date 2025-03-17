Punjab Kings Prepare with Delay in Foreign Arrivals for IPL Season

Punjab Kings are gearing up for the upcoming Indian Premier League season amid delays in the arrival of some foreign players. Notably, Afghanistan's Azamatullah Omarzai will join the team later than expected, arriving by May 20 due to personal issues.

Captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting are preparing for their debut season with Punjab Kings. Meanwhile, key Indian players have already assembled in Chandigarh following a training camp in Dharamsala.

The team, keen to improve on past performances, is bolstered by all-rounders like Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell. In other IPL squad updates, Nathan Ellis is yet to join Chennai Super Kings, while the arrival of New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips is awaited at Gujarat Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)