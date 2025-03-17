Crispin Odey Fined and Banned from Financial Services for Lack of Integrity

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom has announced a significant penalty and ban against Crispin Odey, the founder of Odey Asset Management. Odey, identified for issues of integrity, faces a hefty £1.8 million fine and is banned from the financial sector.

This ruling follows a sequence of allegations concerning sexual misconduct, resulting in Odey's ousting from the hedge fund he established. Despite the FCA's decision, Odey plans to contest the judgment by referring the matter to the Upper Tribunal.

The FCA emphasizes its heightened vigilance towards non-financial misconduct, marking it a factor in determining individuals' suitability for the financial services industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)