Crispin Odey Fined and Banned from Financial Services for Lack of Integrity
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority imposed a £1.8 million fine on Crispin Odey and banned him from financial services over integrity issues. Follows misconduct allegations and his ousting from Odey Asset Management in 2023. Odey disputes the decision, referring it to the Upper Tribunal.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom has announced a significant penalty and ban against Crispin Odey, the founder of Odey Asset Management. Odey, identified for issues of integrity, faces a hefty £1.8 million fine and is banned from the financial sector.
This ruling follows a sequence of allegations concerning sexual misconduct, resulting in Odey's ousting from the hedge fund he established. Despite the FCA's decision, Odey plans to contest the judgment by referring the matter to the Upper Tribunal.
The FCA emphasizes its heightened vigilance towards non-financial misconduct, marking it a factor in determining individuals' suitability for the financial services industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Peaceful Reunification Push and Territorial Integrity Stance
Indian MP Calls for Ban on Chinese AI App for National Integrity Breach
Deputy Minister Andries Nel Urges New Prosecutors to Uphold Justice with Integrity
Supreme Court Revokes Bail in Exam Tampering Case, Emphasizes Integrity
Preserving The Retreat: A Plea for Heritage Integrity in Shimla