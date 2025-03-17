Unequal Pay in Women's Soccer: FIFA Reveals Stark Salary Disparities

In a revealing report, FIFA has spotlighted the stark income disparities within women's soccer. The average global annual salary for female professional players stands at a mere $10,900, largely distorted by the earnings at a select few prominent clubs.

Within FIFA's designated Tier 1, which includes 41 clubs across 16 nations, the average salary reaches $24,030. However, 16 of these clubs boast an average salary exceeding $50,000, peaking at $120,000, as per the 'Setting the Pace' FIFA Benchmarking Report on Women's Football, released recently.

Conversely, Tier 2 and 3 clubs offer significantly lower average gross salaries of $4,361 and $2,805, respectively. Attendances remain a concern, and female representation in coaching roles is low at 22%, although refereeing is more balanced with 42% being women. FIFA emphasizes understanding the success drivers and addressing these vital areas to unlock the sport's full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)