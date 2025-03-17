Left Menu

Unequal Pay in Women's Soccer: FIFA Reveals Stark Salary Disparities

FIFA's report on women's soccer highlights significant disparities in player salaries. The average annual salary for female soccer players globally is $10,900, skewed by top-tier clubs. Tier 1 clubs offer higher wages and longer contracts, while attendances and gender representation in coaching remain areas for improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a revealing report, FIFA has spotlighted the stark income disparities within women's soccer. The average global annual salary for female professional players stands at a mere $10,900, largely distorted by the earnings at a select few prominent clubs.

Within FIFA's designated Tier 1, which includes 41 clubs across 16 nations, the average salary reaches $24,030. However, 16 of these clubs boast an average salary exceeding $50,000, peaking at $120,000, as per the 'Setting the Pace' FIFA Benchmarking Report on Women's Football, released recently.

Conversely, Tier 2 and 3 clubs offer significantly lower average gross salaries of $4,361 and $2,805, respectively. Attendances remain a concern, and female representation in coaching roles is low at 22%, although refereeing is more balanced with 42% being women. FIFA emphasizes understanding the success drivers and addressing these vital areas to unlock the sport's full potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

