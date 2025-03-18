Tragic Loss: Cricketer Junail Zafar Khan Collapses in Extreme Heat

Junail Zafar Khan, a cricketer of Pakistani origin, tragically lost his life after collapsing during a local cricket match in Adelaide, Australia.

The incident happened amid extreme heat conditions, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Old Concordians Cricket Club, whom Khan represented, expressed deep sorrow over his passing and extended condolences to his family and friends.

