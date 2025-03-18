Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Cricketer Junail Zafar Khan Collapses in Extreme Heat

Junail Zafar Khan, a Pakistan-origin cricketer, tragically died after collapsing on the ground during a match in Adelaide, Australia. The incident occurred in extreme heat conditions that persisted above 40 degrees Celsius. Despite paramedics' efforts, Khan couldn't be revived. Khan had moved to Australia in 2013.

Adelaide | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:54 IST
Tragic Loss: Cricketer Junail Zafar Khan Collapses in Extreme Heat
Junail Zafar Khan, a cricketer of Pakistani origin, tragically lost his life after collapsing during a local cricket match in Adelaide, Australia.

The incident happened amid extreme heat conditions, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, as reported by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The Old Concordians Cricket Club, whom Khan represented, expressed deep sorrow over his passing and extended condolences to his family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

