From Ball Boy to IPL Champion: Shreyas Iyer's Inspiring Journey

Shreyas Iyer, now leading Punjab Kings, reminisces about his early IPL experience as a ball boy and meeting cricket icons. From a shy, aspiring player, he rose to prominence leading teams to titles, including the Kolkata Knight Riders' victory under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship. Iyer aims to replicate his success with PBKS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:16 IST
Shreyas Iyer. (Photo- PBKS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reflected on his journey from being a youthful ball boy at IPL's inaugural season to a successful team leader. He recalled the thrilling experience at Wankhede Stadium, interacting with cricket icons like New Zealand's Ross Taylor, who recognized his early admiration.

Iyer, who previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to a memorable victory, aims to inspire Punjab Kings in their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium. He shared fond memories on JioHotstar's 'Superstars,' recounting his journey from street cricket to professional acclaim.

Since debuting in 2015, Iyer has amassed over 3,000 runs, becoming known for his consistency and leadership. His initial IPL experience, marked by his interaction with renowned players, continues to motivate him as he seeks to emulate past triumphs with the Punjab franchise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

