From Ball Boy to IPL Champion: Shreyas Iyer's Inspiring Journey

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer reflected on his journey from being a youthful ball boy at IPL's inaugural season to a successful team leader. He recalled the thrilling experience at Wankhede Stadium, interacting with cricket icons like New Zealand's Ross Taylor, who recognized his early admiration.

Iyer, who previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to a memorable victory, aims to inspire Punjab Kings in their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 25 at Narendra Modi Stadium. He shared fond memories on JioHotstar's 'Superstars,' recounting his journey from street cricket to professional acclaim.

Since debuting in 2015, Iyer has amassed over 3,000 runs, becoming known for his consistency and leadership. His initial IPL experience, marked by his interaction with renowned players, continues to motivate him as he seeks to emulate past triumphs with the Punjab franchise.

