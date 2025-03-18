ConfirmTkt Renews Partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2025 T20 Season
ConfirmTkt has renewed its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as their official Train Ticketing Partner for the 2025 T20 season. The union includes exciting fan-driven initiatives and a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring RCB stars. ConfirmTkt aims to connect cricket excitement with travel, enhancing the fan experience.
ConfirmTkt, a leading online train-ticketing platform in India, has announced the renewal of its partnership with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2025 T20 season. As the official Train Ticketing Partner, ConfirmTkt's logo will feature prominently on the sleeves of RCB's official and training jerseys.
This collaboration represents a significant milestone for both brands, offering fan-centric initiatives and a comprehensive marketing campaign across television, outdoor, and digital platforms. With RCB stars Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Krunal Pandya fronting the campaign, ConfirmTkt aims to merge the excitement of cricket with travel, ensuring fans remain engaged.
ConfirmTkt's CEO, Dinesh Kumar Kotha, expressed his enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, highlighting the company's commitment to simplifying travel for cricket fans. The collaboration promises to integrate the thrill of cricket into every journey, maintaining fan connection with the action both on and off the field.
