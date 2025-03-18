Left Menu

RCB Unbox: A Day of Cricket, Cheers, and Conversations

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru hosted an exhilarating event, RCB Unbox, where fans mingled with cricket legends. Captain Rajat Patidar expressed his deep connection to Bengaluru, likening the event's excitement to IPL matches. A memorable day unfolded with team practice sessions, captivating performances, and fan engagement activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 19:09 IST
Players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru team (Photo: RCB). Image Credit: ANI
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosted a vibrant event called RCB Unbox, creating an exhilarating atmosphere as fans engaged with their cricketing idols. RCB's captain, Rajat Patidar, expressed his deep affection for Bengaluru, stating, "I am at my second home," while highlighting how the Unbox event mirrored the enthusiasm of IPL matches. This blend of fervor and support is a driving force for the players.

Rajat Patidar, originally from Indore, compared his experiences across different venues and emphasized the unwavering support from Bengaluru fans. The passionate crowds and their chants created unforgettable moments for Patidar, further motivating the team. The event, held in Bengaluru, fosters a sense of unity and excitement commonly found in IPL encounters.

RCB Unbox initiated with the team's open training session, featuring cricket great Virat Kohli, who delighted fans with breathtaking hits. As the day transitioned into an exciting series of challenges, the event reinforced the special bond between the players and their devoted supporters, offering unmatched entertainment and interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

