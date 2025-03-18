Shreyas Iyer's IPL Ambitions: Aiming for Number Three

Shreyas Iyer, celebrated for his 'silent hero' role in the Champions Trophy triumph, is now determined to secure his spot at number three in the Indian Premier League. While not part of India's current T20 squad, Iyer sees potential for a comeback with a standout season at Punjab Kings.

Iyer previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title, playing in the middle order. Joining Punjab Kings, he faces a fresh challenge but remains unfazed by pressure, focusing instead on winning and enhancing his T20 prospects. He expressed confidence about batting at number three, contingent upon coach approval.

Reuniting with former coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer anticipates a successful collaboration. As captain of a newly formed squad, Iyer looks to inspire and lead by example. Ponting, emphasizing home victories, believes their dynamic team promises entertaining, winning cricket as they face Gujarat Titans on March 25.

