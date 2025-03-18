Left Menu

Shreyas Iyer's IPL Ambitions: Aiming for Number Three

Shreyas Iyer, aiming to make a mark at the number three position in the Indian Premier League, reunites with coach Ricky Ponting at Punjab Kings. Iyer seeks to lead the underperforming franchise to its first title while reviving his international T20 career following success in the Champions Trophy.

Updated: 18-03-2025 19:24 IST
Shreyas Iyer, celebrated for his 'silent hero' role in the Champions Trophy triumph, is now determined to secure his spot at number three in the Indian Premier League. While not part of India's current T20 squad, Iyer sees potential for a comeback with a standout season at Punjab Kings.

Iyer previously led Kolkata Knight Riders to a title, playing in the middle order. Joining Punjab Kings, he faces a fresh challenge but remains unfazed by pressure, focusing instead on winning and enhancing his T20 prospects. He expressed confidence about batting at number three, contingent upon coach approval.

Reuniting with former coach Ricky Ponting, Iyer anticipates a successful collaboration. As captain of a newly formed squad, Iyer looks to inspire and lead by example. Ponting, emphasizing home victories, believes their dynamic team promises entertaining, winning cricket as they face Gujarat Titans on March 25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

