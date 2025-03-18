Left Menu

Pakistan's Cricket Journey: Haris Rauf Stresses Team Building Amid Criticism

New Zealand defeated Pakistan in the second T20I, leading the series 2-0. Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf acknowledged their cricket's decline while emphasizing team-building and giving young players ample chances. Despite facing criticism, Rauf expressed hope for better future performances from Pakistan's cricket team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:58 IST
Haris Rauf (Photo: @TheRealPCB/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

New Zealand triumphed over Pakistan with a five-wicket victory in the second T20I at Dunedin, moving ahead in the five-match series. Reflecting on the game, Pakistan's fast bowler Haris Rauf admitted that the country's cricket has faced a decline, yet remained optimistic about a promising future.

Rauf highlighted the importance of nurturing young players by granting them substantial opportunities to develop, despite facing persistent criticism. 'Criticism has become common in Pakistan,' he noted, emphasizing the need to allow emerging talent at least 10-15 matches to mature.

The fast bowler also addressed the challenges new players encounter in international cricket, lamenting that critique often outweighs support. As Pakistan strives to rejuvenate its team, Rauf stressed the role of senior players in guiding juniors towards success. With New Zealand leading the series 2-0, Pakistan aims for a comeback in the remaining matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

