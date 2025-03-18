Left Menu

Unveiling Spirit: Khelo India Para Games 2025 Anthem Launch

Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the Khelo India Para Games 2025 anthem, emblematic of resilience, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. With 1300 athletes set to partake, the event showcases India's steadfast commitment to inclusivity and sportsmanship. New Delhi's landmark venues will host this inspiring sporting spectacle from March 20-27.

In a festive ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the anthem for the upcoming Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) 2025. This marks a significant moment as the second edition of the games is scheduled to unfold at three prestigious venues in New Delhi from March 20 to March 27, according to an official release from SAI media.

On the occasion of the Fit India Carnival, the Khelo India Para Games mascot, 'Ujjwala', was introduced by Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs. The design of 'Ujjwala', inspired by Delhi's house sparrow, stands as a symbol of the indomitable spirit and perseverance of para athletes, akin to the resurgence of the near-extinct bird.

Amidst enthusiastic support, the Paralympic Committee of India, alongside ex-Paralympian Devendra Jhajharia and Srimati Sminu Jindal of Svayam, the accessibility partner, launched the official logo of the KIPG 2025. Minister Mandaviya reflected on the day as a milestone closure of the first Fit India carnival, which saw participation from 25,000 individuals. Highlighting the presence of over 1300 competitors, Mandaviya emphasized the event's role in fostering talent and sporting spirit, encapsulated in the logo's vibrant depiction of movement and inclusivity, and the tagline 'Champions Beyond Limits'.

