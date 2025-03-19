Suryakumar Yadav: Leading Mumbai in IPL Opener Amidst Pandya's Suspension
Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in their IPL opener against Chennai Super Kings due to Hardik Pandya's suspension. Despite a lackluster form, Suryakumar, who led India to a T20 series win over England, steps up for the task. Pandya faces a one-match ban for over-rate issues.
Suryakumar Yadav is set to captain the Mumbai Indians in their opening IPL match against the formidable Chennai Super Kings this coming Sunday. This decision follows a one-match suspension handed to regular captain Hardik Pandya due to previous over-rate violations by the team.
Despite a recent dip in form, with only 38 runs in the last T20 series against England, Suryakumar leads the Indian national team and secured a 4-1 series win at home. His captaincy role in the IPL comes as Pandya endorses him as the ideal leader in his absence.
The ruling from the BCCI on Pandya's suspension was confirmed by MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene. The team, which finished at the bottom last season with four wins, enters this match with renewed hopes under Suryakumar's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
