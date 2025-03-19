Savita Punia Scores Big at Hockey India Awards 2024

In a testament to her exceptional career, Savita Punia, the former captain and veteran goalkeeper of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, was bestowed with dual honours at the Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024. The ceremony in New Delhi celebrated Punia with the prestigious Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) and the Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year, marking yet another milestone in her illustrious career.

Punia, who was quoted in a Hockey India press release, expressed surprise and gratitude at receiving the Player of the Year award for the third time amidst strong competition. She credited her team for their unwavering support, acknowledging that such accolades are a collective achievement.

Having participated remotely from Toronto with her in-laws, she dedicated the award to them, appreciating their encouragement that defies traditional expectations for married athletes. Punia also highlighted the rigorous effort that goes into her goalkeeping prowess and noted the instrumental support from her coaches.

The past year has been significant as Punia led the Soorma Hockey Club in the inaugural Hero Hockey India League for women, showcasing her leadership and skill. Her awards were accompanied by cash prizes, underscoring the evolving landscape of women's sports in India, where financial acknowledgment empowers athletes beyond mere recognition.

Focusing on future challenges, Punia is gearing up for the World Cup and the FIH Women's Pro League, carrying a profound sense of responsibility that accompanies such honours. Reflecting on the team's recent performances, she highlighted a memorable victory over the Netherlands, hoping to build on that success.

