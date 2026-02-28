Left Menu

Jyoti Singh: Rising Star of Indian Women's Hockey

21-year-old Jyoti Singh, inspired by her family's athletic history, is making a mark in Indian women's hockey. She captained India at the Junior World Cup, led them to gold at the Women's Junior Asia Cup, and played a pivotal role in a key Pro League victory over the Netherlands.

Updated: 28-02-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:34 IST
Jyoti Singh: Rising Star of Indian Women's Hockey
Jyoti Singh

Jyoti Singh, the 21-year-old Indian hockey player from Jhansi, is poised to become a prominent name in women's sports. Inspired by her family's athletic legacy, particularly her father's international running career and a cousin's involvement in hockey, Jyoti pursued her passion with determination.

She received training at the Madhya Pradesh Women's Hockey Academy, which laid the groundwork for her success. Jyoti captained India in the Women's Junior World Cup, led the team to victory in the Women's Junior Asia Cup, and played in four matches of the Pro League, including a notable win over world No. 1, the Netherlands.

Despite early success, Jyoti remains focused on honing her skills and gaining experience. With the World Cup Qualifiers and Asian Games ahead, she is committed to continuous improvement and contributing to India's success on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

