Left Menu

Delhi High Court Intervenes in Boxing Federation Election Controversy

The Delhi High Court has placed a temporary hold on the Boxing Federation of India's directive, which limits state representation in upcoming elections to only elected members. This decision arose from a petition by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, claiming the directive violates election guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 15:29 IST
Delhi High Court Intervenes in Boxing Federation Election Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has temporarily halted a directive from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which restricted states' representation in the organization's elections to only those members who were elected. The court acted upon a petition from the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, voicing concerns over alleged guideline violations.

This decision comes amid accusations that the BFI President Ajay Singh was manipulating election protocols to sideline competitors, including notable figures like BJP MP Anurag Thakur. As elections approach on March 28, the court's ruling permits the continuation of the election process but subjects the outcome to judicial review.

The directive in question, dated March 7, mandated that only duly elected members, as notified in the state unit's annual general meeting, could participate in elections. This ruling, allegedly monopolistic, prompted the court to seek further responses from the Centre and the BFI, setting an August hearing date for the continued legal battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025