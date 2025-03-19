Delhi High Court Intervenes in Boxing Federation Election Controversy
The Delhi High Court has placed a temporary hold on the Boxing Federation of India's directive, which limits state representation in upcoming elections to only elected members. This decision arose from a petition by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, claiming the directive violates election guidelines.
The Delhi High Court has temporarily halted a directive from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), which restricted states' representation in the organization's elections to only those members who were elected. The court acted upon a petition from the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association, voicing concerns over alleged guideline violations.
This decision comes amid accusations that the BFI President Ajay Singh was manipulating election protocols to sideline competitors, including notable figures like BJP MP Anurag Thakur. As elections approach on March 28, the court's ruling permits the continuation of the election process but subjects the outcome to judicial review.
The directive in question, dated March 7, mandated that only duly elected members, as notified in the state unit's annual general meeting, could participate in elections. This ruling, allegedly monopolistic, prompted the court to seek further responses from the Centre and the BFI, setting an August hearing date for the continued legal battle.
