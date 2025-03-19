Left Menu

Rangers Under Fire: UEFA Charges Over Fans' Discriminatory Actions

Scottish football club Rangers criticize a minority of fans for their 'embarrassing' behavior after UEFA charges them with a discriminatory incident during a match against Fenerbahce. The club condemns racist actions and stresses its modern, inclusive values, committing to identifying and penalizing those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:44 IST
Rangers Under Fire: UEFA Charges Over Fans' Discriminatory Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Scottish club Rangers has come under scrutiny following charges leveled by UEFA over an incident involving a racist and discriminatory banner displayed by a minority of their fans. This occurred during the Europa League victory against Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

Rangers have announced facing significant sanctions and expressed their shame over the incident. The club upholds a strong stance on inclusivity and expressed shared disappointment with most of its supporters. They maintain a commitment to identifying and penalizing those involved.

The statement from Rangers emphasized their values, encouraging those who can't support the club's inclusivity to disassociate. Additionally, the club faces further charges over misconduct such as throwing objects and blocking passageways during the same match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025