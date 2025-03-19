Rangers Under Fire: UEFA Charges Over Fans' Discriminatory Actions
Scottish football club Rangers criticize a minority of fans for their 'embarrassing' behavior after UEFA charges them with a discriminatory incident during a match against Fenerbahce. The club condemns racist actions and stresses its modern, inclusive values, committing to identifying and penalizing those responsible.
The Scottish club Rangers has come under scrutiny following charges leveled by UEFA over an incident involving a racist and discriminatory banner displayed by a minority of their fans. This occurred during the Europa League victory against Fenerbahce at Ibrox.
Rangers have announced facing significant sanctions and expressed their shame over the incident. The club upholds a strong stance on inclusivity and expressed shared disappointment with most of its supporters. They maintain a commitment to identifying and penalizing those involved.
The statement from Rangers emphasized their values, encouraging those who can't support the club's inclusivity to disassociate. Additionally, the club faces further charges over misconduct such as throwing objects and blocking passageways during the same match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
