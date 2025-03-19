Left Menu

Kabaddi World Cup Controversy: International Kabaddi Federation Disclaims UK Event

The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has declared the Kabaddi World Cup 2025 in the UK as unauthorized. The event in the West Midlands, organized by the England Kabaddi Association and British Kabaddi League, lacks IKF and Olympic Council approval. India’s team participation is also unsanctioned.

New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:56 IST
The International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) has disavowed the so-called Kabaddi World Cup 2025 currently taking place in the UK. The IKF announced that the event is unauthorized, reiterating that any participation from Indian teams was not sanctioned by recognized governing bodies.

The tournament is taking place from March 17 to 23 in the West Midlands, managed by the England Kabaddi Association and British Kabaddi League under the parallel World Kabaddi Federation. The IKF, Olympic Council of Asia, and the Asian Kabaddi Federation emphasize their exclusive authority over official international kabaddi events.

Incidents of unauthorized participation echo past controversies, including a similar issue in 2020 when an Indian team visited Pakistan for a Kabaddi World Cup without official clearance. The IKF has urged the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India to address unsanctioned entries, ensuring compliance with internationally recognized standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

