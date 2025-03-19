Left Menu

Sam Ruthe Smashes Records: Youngest Runner Breaks Four-Minute Mile

Sam Ruthe, a 15-year-old athlete from New Zealand, made history by running a mile in under four minutes, clocking a remarkable 3:58.35 at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland. His achievement surpassed previous records held by athletes like Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cam Myers, marking a monumental feat in middle-distance running.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:09 IST
Sam Ruthe Smashes Records: Youngest Runner Breaks Four-Minute Mile

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, New Zealand's Sam Ruthe shattered records by becoming the youngest person and the first 15-year-old to break the four-minute mile barrier. At the Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, Ruthe finished the mile in a staggering three minutes and 58.35 seconds, surpassing previous records by two seconds.

Ruthe expressed his excitement after the remarkable run, stating, "This was probably my favourite goal that I've reached. I've definitely enjoyed this one the most, with all the people here supporting me." His triumph was made more special with the supportive presence of pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall, who also completed the race in under four minutes.

The budding middle-distance sensation achieved this milestone just shy of his 16th birthday, besting his personal record of four minutes and 1.72 seconds recorded earlier this year. He joins the ranks of elite runners like Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cam Myers, who have held impressive records in the mile at a young age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025