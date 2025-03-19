Sam Ruthe Smashes Records: Youngest Runner Breaks Four-Minute Mile

In a stunning display of athletic prowess, New Zealand's Sam Ruthe shattered records by becoming the youngest person and the first 15-year-old to break the four-minute mile barrier. At the Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, Ruthe finished the mile in a staggering three minutes and 58.35 seconds, surpassing previous records by two seconds.

Ruthe expressed his excitement after the remarkable run, stating, "This was probably my favourite goal that I've reached. I've definitely enjoyed this one the most, with all the people here supporting me." His triumph was made more special with the supportive presence of pacemakers Sam Tanner and Ben Wall, who also completed the race in under four minutes.

The budding middle-distance sensation achieved this milestone just shy of his 16th birthday, besting his personal record of four minutes and 1.72 seconds recorded earlier this year. He joins the ranks of elite runners like Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cam Myers, who have held impressive records in the mile at a young age.

(With inputs from agencies.)