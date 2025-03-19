Thomas Bach: A Legacy Enshrined as Honorary IOC President for Life

Outgoing International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has been appointed as the honorary president for life, a decision passed by acclamation on Wednesday.

Bach, who will step down in June after a 12-year tenure marked by significant reforms, received a standing ovation from IOC members in southern Greece, a testament to his influential role in reshaping the Olympic Games. The German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion dealt with numerous challenges, from the Russian state-backed doping scandal during the 2014 Sochi Games to the unprecedented postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to COVID-19.

His era also witnessed the Beijing 2022 Winter Games held without spectators and Russian athletes participating as neutrals in several events. As the clock ticks towards his departure on June 23, seven potential successors are in the running, including IOC Vice-President Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr, Zimbabwe's Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry, and World Athletics President Sebastian Coe of Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)