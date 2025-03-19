Sunil Chhetri Leads India's Triumphant Return to Victory with 3-0 Win Over Maldives

Sunil Chhetri made a dazzling international return as he led India to a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Maldives, breaking their 12-match winless streak dating back to November 2023. The match, held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, showcased India's resurgence under new head coach Manolo Marquez.

India opened the scoring through Rahul Bheke's powerful header from a corner in the first half. Liston Colaco extended the lead in the second half with another headed goal. In the 77th minute, the legendary Chhetri himself capped off the performance with his 95th international goal, securing the win for India.

The match was a crucial warm-up for the AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh. Though Maldives showed resilience, India's superior tactics and pressure ultimately proved decisive. The comeback story of 40-year-old Chhetri, after 286 days away from international football, inspired both his teammates and the crowd.

