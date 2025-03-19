Global Talent Shines at India's Premier Soft Tennis Championship

The second India International Soft Tennis Championship, along with the inaugural South Asian Soft Tennis Championship, is taking place at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Held from March 17 to 22, the event gathers around 150 athletes from 12 nations, including Iran, Cambodia, Japan, Thailand, and host India.

Indian athlete Yashwant Yadav, in his debut international men's tournament, shared his enthusiasm despite a narrow second-round defeat. 'The experience has been tremendous,' Yadav told ANI. Competing against opponents from Nepal and the Czech Republic, he underscored the high level of competition.

For Kashish Saini, the championship is a thrilling platform. 'Playing against world champions is an amazing experience. This tournament allows us to prove ourselves and make a name,' she said. Meanwhile, India's Muskan Yadav emphasized the significance of hosting this event after a decade, deeming it vital for Indian soft tennis.

