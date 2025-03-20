All Eyes on Wellington: New Zealand's Footballers' Crucial Clash Against Fiji

New Zealand's national football team, the All Whites, are bracing for a vital encounter against Fiji's amateur squad in Wellington. This match is a step toward qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, marking a significant moment for Oceania as they vie for a guaranteed spot in the tournament.

The winner of this face-off will confront either Tahiti or New Caledonia next Monday in Auckland, with the stakes being a direct ticket to the global event in North America. Despite holding a strong position within the region, New Zealand has missed the last three World Cups due to intercontinental playoff losses.

The pressure mounts as New Zealand head coach Darren Bazeley encourages focus amidst high expectations back home. Fiji's coach Rob Sherman remains optimistic despite striker Roy Krishna's injury, signaling a major challenge for the underdog team of policemen, laborers, and warehouse workers.

