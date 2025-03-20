India's Historic Victory: Champions Trophy Triumph

The BCCI has declared a substantial cash reward of Rs 58 crore for the Indian cricket team, which recently clinched the ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai with a remarkable performance.

Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India triumphed over New Zealand by four wickets in the final, marking their third Champions Trophy victory. The financial award will benefit players, coaches, support staff, and the men's selection committee, although no detailed breakdown has been provided.

BCCI President Roger Binny commented that the consecutive ICC victories highlight India's cricketing prowess, supported by a robust cricket ecosystem. This win adds to India's recent ICC achievements, including the U19 Women's World Cup and last year's T20 World Cup. BCCI officials emphasized that India's top ranking in white-ball cricket is a result of consistent effort and strategic planning, promising a bright future for the team.

