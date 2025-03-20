BCCI Reintroduces Saliva Use as IPL Lifts COVID-19 Ban

In a groundbreaking decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the ban on the use of saliva to shine cricket balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This historic move makes the IPL the first major cricket event to remove the restriction initially implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made during a captains' meeting in Mumbai, where most agreed to reintroduce saliva, despite some hesitations. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had permanently enforced the ban in 2022, citing sanitary concerns as worldwide health protocols prioritized hygiene.

While the BCCI's move does not affect the ICC's global regulations, it could prompt a reassessment of its stance on the issue. In related developments, DRS has been extended to include height and off-side wides, and game strategies like the Impact Player rule remain points of contention among leading players.

(With inputs from agencies.)