Left Menu

BCCI Reintroduces Saliva Use as IPL Lifts COVID-19 Ban

The BCCI has lifted the ban on saliva use on cricket balls in the IPL, making it the first major competition to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision came after a majority of team captains supported the change, with implications for ICC policies and game dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:46 IST
BCCI Reintroduces Saliva Use as IPL Lifts COVID-19 Ban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the ban on the use of saliva to shine cricket balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This historic move makes the IPL the first major cricket event to remove the restriction initially implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made during a captains' meeting in Mumbai, where most agreed to reintroduce saliva, despite some hesitations. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had permanently enforced the ban in 2022, citing sanitary concerns as worldwide health protocols prioritized hygiene.

While the BCCI's move does not affect the ICC's global regulations, it could prompt a reassessment of its stance on the issue. In related developments, DRS has been extended to include height and off-side wides, and game strategies like the Impact Player rule remain points of contention among leading players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025