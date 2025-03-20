BCCI Reintroduces Saliva Use as IPL Lifts COVID-19 Ban
The BCCI has lifted the ban on saliva use on cricket balls in the IPL, making it the first major competition to do so since the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision came after a majority of team captains supported the change, with implications for ICC policies and game dynamics.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lifted the ban on the use of saliva to shine cricket balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL). This historic move makes the IPL the first major cricket event to remove the restriction initially implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made during a captains' meeting in Mumbai, where most agreed to reintroduce saliva, despite some hesitations. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had permanently enforced the ban in 2022, citing sanitary concerns as worldwide health protocols prioritized hygiene.
While the BCCI's move does not affect the ICC's global regulations, it could prompt a reassessment of its stance on the issue. In related developments, DRS has been extended to include height and off-side wides, and game strategies like the Impact Player rule remain points of contention among leading players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BCCI
- IPL
- cricket
- saliva ban
- COVID-19
- ball shining
- ICC
- sports policy
- game dynamics
- DRS
ALSO READ
Kohli's Composed Knock Propels India to ICC Final
BJP Criticizes Delhi Government Over COVID-19 Healthcare Resource Mismanagement
Santner Leads New Zealand in Bat-First Strategy against South Africa in ICC Semis
Azmatullah Omarzai and Virat Kohli Shake Up ICC ODI Rankings
Virat Kohli Climbs ICC ODI Rankings as Rohit Sharma Slips