Left Menu

Boxing Makes a Comeback at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Boxing was confirmed for inclusion in the LA 2028 Olympics after unanimous approval from the International Olympic Committee. This follows the IOC's suspension of the previous governing body due to governance issues. A new federation, World Boxing, was recognized to ensure boxing's Olympic future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Costanavarino | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:14 IST
Boxing Makes a Comeback at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Boxing is officially back in the spotlight for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, following a unanimous vote from the International Olympic Committee during the governing body's 144th session. This marks a significant triumph as IOC President Thomas Bach requested members to support the sport's inclusion, and all members agreed without dissent.

The inclusion comes despite boxing's initial exclusion from the LA 2028 sports program in February 2022 due to controversies surrounding the International Boxing Association (IBA), including governance challenges and integrity issues in judging. Consequently, the IOC suspended the IBA and appointed a special task force to manage boxing events at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games.

In a move to secure boxing's Olympic presence, World Boxing emerged as a new federation, gaining recognition from the IOC, and now boasts more than 80 national federations. IOC President Bach extended his congratulations to World Boxing, affirming their role in maintaining boxing's Olympic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025