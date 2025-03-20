Boxing Makes a Comeback at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Boxing is officially back in the spotlight for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, following a unanimous vote from the International Olympic Committee during the governing body's 144th session. This marks a significant triumph as IOC President Thomas Bach requested members to support the sport's inclusion, and all members agreed without dissent.

The inclusion comes despite boxing's initial exclusion from the LA 2028 sports program in February 2022 due to controversies surrounding the International Boxing Association (IBA), including governance challenges and integrity issues in judging. Consequently, the IOC suspended the IBA and appointed a special task force to manage boxing events at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games.

In a move to secure boxing's Olympic presence, World Boxing emerged as a new federation, gaining recognition from the IOC, and now boasts more than 80 national federations. IOC President Bach extended his congratulations to World Boxing, affirming their role in maintaining boxing's Olympic legacy.

