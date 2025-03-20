Weather Delays Start of Porsche Singapore Classic
Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat face a delay in their starts as the Porsche Singapore Classic's first day is canceled due to bad weather. Play is rescheduled to begin Friday, with the second round on Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat will have to hold off on their debuts at the Porsche Singapore Classic as the first day's play has been canceled due to ongoing inclement weather.
Sharma was scheduled to start alongside Louise Albertse of South Africa and Shinichi Mizuno of Japan, while Ahlawat was designated to play with Spain's Ivan Cantero and Germany's Marcel Schneider.
The tournament is now set to tee off on Friday, adhering to the original schedule, with the second round proceeding on Saturday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement