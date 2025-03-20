Left Menu

Weather Delays Start of Porsche Singapore Classic

Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat face a delay in their starts as the Porsche Singapore Classic's first day is canceled due to bad weather. Play is rescheduled to begin Friday, with the second round on Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:31 IST
Weather Delays Start of Porsche Singapore Classic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat will have to hold off on their debuts at the Porsche Singapore Classic as the first day's play has been canceled due to ongoing inclement weather.

Sharma was scheduled to start alongside Louise Albertse of South Africa and Shinichi Mizuno of Japan, while Ahlawat was designated to play with Spain's Ivan Cantero and Germany's Marcel Schneider.

The tournament is now set to tee off on Friday, adhering to the original schedule, with the second round proceeding on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025