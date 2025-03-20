Weather Delays Start of Porsche Singapore Classic

Golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Veer Ahlawat will have to hold off on their debuts at the Porsche Singapore Classic as the first day's play has been canceled due to ongoing inclement weather.

Sharma was scheduled to start alongside Louise Albertse of South Africa and Shinichi Mizuno of Japan, while Ahlawat was designated to play with Spain's Ivan Cantero and Germany's Marcel Schneider.

The tournament is now set to tee off on Friday, adhering to the original schedule, with the second round proceeding on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)