Left Menu

US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: Distress on Southern Waters

Sri Lankan authorities report the recovery of 80 bodies after the US military sank an Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast. The incident, involving a US submarine torpedo, marks the first sinking of an enemy vessel since WWII. Thirty-two Iranian sailors were rescued by Sri Lankan forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 04-03-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 22:09 IST
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: Distress on Southern Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan authorities have reported the recovery of 80 bodies following the sinking of an Iranian naval ship by a US submarine off the island's southern coast. This event marks the first sinking of an enemy vessel by a US torpedo since World War II.

The Sri Lankan Navy successfully rescued 32 Iranian sailors from the distressed IRIS Dena, which was conducting an international naval drill. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed the rescue mission, while the US War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated the attack was ordered in response to the Iranian ship being in international waters.

The incident, which led to an oil slick indicating the ship's sinking, remains under investigation by specialized authorities. Sri Lanka continues to uphold its international maritime obligations, ensuring the safety of distressed personnel in its search and rescue zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
2
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India
3
Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

Finn Allen's Record Century Leads New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final Glory

 India
4
Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground Surrogacy Network

Dentist Arrested in Egg Smuggling Racket: A Deep Dive into the Underground S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026