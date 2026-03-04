US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship: Distress on Southern Waters

Sri Lankan authorities have reported the recovery of 80 bodies following the sinking of an Iranian naval ship by a US submarine off the island's southern coast. This event marks the first sinking of an enemy vessel by a US torpedo since World War II.

The Sri Lankan Navy successfully rescued 32 Iranian sailors from the distressed IRIS Dena, which was conducting an international naval drill. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath confirmed the rescue mission, while the US War Secretary Pete Hegseth stated the attack was ordered in response to the Iranian ship being in international waters.

The incident, which led to an oil slick indicating the ship's sinking, remains under investigation by specialized authorities. Sri Lanka continues to uphold its international maritime obligations, ensuring the safety of distressed personnel in its search and rescue zone.

