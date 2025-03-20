Left Menu

IPL Season 18: A Festival of Talent and Innovation

Former cricketer Suresh Raina praises the IPL for nurturing Indian cricket talent as the 18th season begins with a KKR vs RCB match. Raina, a CSK legend, highlights players like Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Fellow cricketer Robin Uthappa also acknowledges the league's transformative impact on cricket's evolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:33 IST
IPL Season 18: A Festival of Talent and Innovation
IPL trophy. (Photo- IPL X/@IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the 18th Indian Premier League (IPL) season kicks off, former cricket star Suresh Raina lauds the league's significant role in enriching the Indian cricket talent reservoir. Raina, known for his remarkable career with Chennai Super Kings, has scored 5,528 runs in 205 matches, making him one of the IPL's all-time greats.

The latest season opens with a clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Raina, addressing the media as a JioStar expert, described the IPL as a global cricket festival and expressed admiration for emerging talents like Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Rinku Singh. He remarks on the IPL's role in honing players for the international stage, citing captains like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as prime examples.

Former player Robin Uthappa, another vital voice, praises the league's dynamic evolution over the years. He credits the IPL with transforming cricket into a faster, more passionate sport, highlighting its unmatched status among T20 leagues globally. Uthappa conveyed enthusiasm about potential records this season, hinting at unexpected milestones and thrilling moments still to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025