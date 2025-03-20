Venkatesh Iyer Emphasizes Present-Focus as KKR Prepares for IPL 2025

Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is set to take the field as the vice-captain of defending IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2025 season. Ahead of their opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Iyer reflected on a life lesson that has shaped his sportsmanship.

Iyer, an integral part of KKR since his 2021 debut, was retained for a staggering Rs 23.75 crore. His notable performances, including a pivotal role in KKR's 2024 title win, underline his value to the team. Iyer shared that a piece of advice from team owner and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan significantly impacted his career focus.

"In 2022, the prospect of being in the T20 World Cup squad distracted me from my current matches," Iyer explained in an interview. Missing both the World Cup and matches taught him to appreciate the present. Injury setbacks further reinforced this lesson, emphasizing gratitude for current opportunities—a perspective echoed by Shah Rukh Khan."

(With inputs from agencies.)