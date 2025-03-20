Left Menu

Revving Up Memories: The Push for V10 Engines in F1's Future

Formula One champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton express interest in a return to V10 engines, citing the nostalgic and emotional appeal of the powerful motors. They discuss their potential impact on the sport's direction and sustainability goals ahead of the 2030 regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula One champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have expressed a longing for the return of the iconic V10 engines, as governing bodies consider future regulations. A potential shift to these engines, known for their powerful roar and emotional resonance, could see Verstappen extend his racing career.

Since 2014, F1 cars have been run on 1.6-liter V6 turbo hybrid engines, but discussions for a change are underway as 2030 approaches. Verstappen, a four-times world champion, emphasized the emotional thrill of V10s, noting that such a shift could reinvigorate the sport.

Hamilton, who entered the F1 scene in 2007 during the transition from V10s to V8s, nostalgically remembers the profound impact of the V10s' sound. Both champions argue that if the sport can align these engines with sustainability goals, a return could be beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

