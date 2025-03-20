Left Menu

Saliva Ban Lifted: A New Era for Bowlers in IPL

India pacer Mohammed Siraj applauds BCCI's move to lift the saliva ban ahead of IPL 2025, enhancing bowlers' ability for reverse swing. Siraj, now with Gujarat Titans under Shubman Gill's captaincy, embraces the competition and skill development opportunities. He focuses on contributing to the team's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:16 IST
Saliva Ban Lifted: A New Era for Bowlers in IPL
Mohammed Siraj

The BCCI's decision to lift the saliva ban ahead of the IPL 2025 has been met with enthusiasm by bowlers, especially India pacer Mohammed Siraj. This change is set to help bowlers find reverse swing even in less favorable conditions, marking a significant shift in strategy.

Siraj, who joins the Gujarat Titans this season, expressed excitement about teaming up with skipper Shubman Gill. Describing Gill as a 'bowler's captain,' Siraj looks forward to a strong rapport and a supportive environment that encourages innovation.

Despite the challenges of filling Mohammed Shami's shoes, Siraj focuses on his IPL performance, honing his skills alongside GT's experienced bowling lineup. His collaboration with coach Ashish Nehra promises to add new dimensions to his bowling technique.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025