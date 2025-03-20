Saliva Ban Lifted: A New Era for Bowlers in IPL

The BCCI's decision to lift the saliva ban ahead of the IPL 2025 has been met with enthusiasm by bowlers, especially India pacer Mohammed Siraj. This change is set to help bowlers find reverse swing even in less favorable conditions, marking a significant shift in strategy.

Siraj, who joins the Gujarat Titans this season, expressed excitement about teaming up with skipper Shubman Gill. Describing Gill as a 'bowler's captain,' Siraj looks forward to a strong rapport and a supportive environment that encourages innovation.

Despite the challenges of filling Mohammed Shami's shoes, Siraj focuses on his IPL performance, honing his skills alongside GT's experienced bowling lineup. His collaboration with coach Ashish Nehra promises to add new dimensions to his bowling technique.

(With inputs from agencies.)