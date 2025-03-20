Yuzvendra Chahal's Post-Divorce T-Shirt Sparks Speculation

In a surprising turn of events post-divorce, Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted leaving Bandra Family Court donning a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Be your own Sugar Daddy." The statement fashion choice came shortly after the finalization of his split from choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Observers have been quick to speculate on the T-shirt's significance, pondering Chahal's state of mind following the legal closure of his marriage.

The Mumbai Court granted the divorce after Chahal and Verma filed a joint petition, confirmed by Chahal's advocate, Nitin Kumar Gupta. Known for their whirlwind romance during the pandemic, the couple's decision to divorce after four years of marriage has garnered extensive media attention. Rumors had circulated since the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram, leading to public curiosity about their relationship status. The court's official decree marked the end of a relationship that began with their wedding in December 2020.

As Chahal shifts his attention back to the cricketing field, he joins the Punjab Kings for the IPL 2025 season, having been signed for Rs 18 crore. His cricketing prowess remains indisputable, with an impressive record in both T20 Internationals and prior IPL seasons. As he continues to make headlines on and off the field, Chahal's future performance with the Punjab Kings will be closely watched by fans and critics alike.

