Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry's Landmark Victory: Leading IOC into a New Era

Kirsty Coventry was elected as the president of the International Olympic Committee, securing her position with a majority vote at a location in Greece. She will succeed Thomas Bach and is expected to navigate challenges including rising costs and geopolitical tensions in global sports governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 21:02 IST
Kirsty Coventry's Landmark Victory: Leading IOC into a New Era

Kirsty Coventry has been successfully elected as the president of the International Olympic Committee, marking a pivotal moment for the Zimbabwean. The election took place at a luxurious seaside resort in Greece's southwestern Peloponnese, where Coventry clinched victory in the first round of voting.

She surpassed several prominent contenders, including Britain's Sebastian Coe and Spain's Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., to assume leadership of the world's wealthiest multi-sport organization. This result defied expectations of a closely contested election.

In her new role, Coventry is set to guide the Olympic Movement through various challenges, such as increasing operational expenses, geopolitical instability, and changing dynamics in world sports governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025