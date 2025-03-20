Historic Win: Kirsty Coventry Becomes First Woman and African IOC President

In a historic election, Kirsty Coventry has become the first woman and first African to be elected as president of the International Olympic Committee. This milestone in global sports comes as she takes on one of the most influential roles at the age of 41.

Coventry, who served as Zimbabwe's sports minister and is renowned for winning two Olympic gold medals in swimming, emerged victorious in the closely contested seven-candidate race. The vote involved nearly 100 IOC members, reflecting a diverse and transformative step in sports governance.

The election was one of the most unpredictable in recent years, with no clear leader until the final moments. Coventry's achievement is being celebrated as a significant advancement for diversity in the leadership ranks of international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)