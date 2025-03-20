Ujjawal Chaudhary Sets New U20 Record at Indian Open Throws Competition

Haryana's Ujjawal Chaudhary made headlines by setting a new U20 national record in the men's discus throw at the Indian Open Throws Competition on Thursday. His throw of 59.34 meters surpassed the previous record of 58.11 meters, set by Sachin Dalal in 2014, and secured his top position from the start.

In the men's javelin throw open category, six top performers, including Olympian Shivpal Singh, earned direct qualification to the finals. Emerging talent like Shashank Patil stood out with a commendable throw of 72.48 meters in the qualification rounds, showcasing the high level of competition at the event.

In other events, athletes displayed commendable performances with Seema from Haryana leading the women's discus throw open category. Notably, Abhimanyu from Haryana topped the men's discus throw qualification with a 54.01-meter throw, further exemplifying the competitive spirit at the meet.

