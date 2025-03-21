India Eyes 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid Amidst Olympic Aspirations

India has officially expressed its interest in hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games, viewing it as a potential precursor to the Olympic Games it aspires to host six years later. This announcement follows their successful yet scrutinized 2010 Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi, which faced allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

The Indian Olympic Association, led by President P.T. Usha, remains hopeful about their proposal being considered by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF). The CGF is currently reviewing bids, amid recent challenges with host locations withdrawing due to financial constraints, as evidenced by the Victoria withdrawal and South Africa's previous cancellation.

Despite these hurdles, India is focusing on hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games and possibly the 2036 Olympics, with Ahmedabad at the heart of the bid. The decision-making process is ongoing, with the CGF promising further details to be disclosed in due course.

