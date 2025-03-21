Left Menu

Kirsty Coventry Makes History as First Female IOC President

Kirsty Coventry's election as the new IOC president makes her the first female and African leader. The swim champion and sports minister of Zimbabwe is expected to ensure continuity post-Thomas Bach, aligning with his visions. Her links with the U.S. may aid the 2028 LA Olympics.

Updated: 21-03-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:27 IST
Kirsty Coventry made history as she was elected the next president of the International Olympic Committee, becoming the first woman and first African to hold this prestigious position. Her triumph underscores the committee's intent to maintain a steady course set by outgoing president Thomas Bach.

Bach led the IOC for 12 years, significantly enhancing its finances and global appeal. Coventry, a former Olympic swimming champion and Zimbabwe's sports minister, has long been seen as Bach's preferred successor due to her unwavering support during crucial decisions, such as hosting the pandemic-affected Tokyo 2020 Games.

Her close relations with the United States are expected to be advantageous as preparations begin for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Coventry promises to uphold Bach's legacy, focusing on expanding commercial opportunities and engaging a younger audience through digital media.

