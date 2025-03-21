Left Menu

Club Leon Disqualified from Club World Cup Over Ownership Issues

Club Leon and CF Pachuca, both owned by Grupo Pachuca, face FIFA disciplinary actions that have led to Club Leon being removed from the Club World Cup for failing multi-club ownership criteria. Pachuca retains its spot, while Leon plans to appeal the decision.

Updated: 21-03-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:16 IST
Club Leon Disqualified from Club World Cup Over Ownership Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Club Leon, a Mexican soccer club, will not participate in the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States. FIFA revealed on Friday that both Club Leon and CF Pachuca failed criteria regarding multi-club ownership.

Owned by Grupo Pachuca, Leon qualified after winning the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup while Pachuca won previously. Despite their achievements, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee identified violations that warranted disciplinary actions, prompting the organization to refer the case to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

FIFA confirmed Leon's removal from the tournament, with an announcement on its replacement forthcoming. However, Pachuca remains unaffected. Club Leon intends to appeal the decision, asserting their independent operation across economic, administrative, and sporting aspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

