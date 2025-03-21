IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Poised for Pressure as Derby Drama Unfolds

Veteran Indian spinner Piyush Chawla predicts continued pressure for star batter Virat Kohli as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 begins, despite Kohli's retirement from T20I cricket. Speaking ahead of the opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and champion team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chawla credits the 36-year-old for his ceaseless energy and influence.

The 'OG Derby', which marked the inaugural IPL season in 2008, returns to Eden Gardens in Kolkata to launch the 18th season. The spotlight is on the spin bowling attack of both teams. KKR boasts form players Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, complemented by Moeen Ali and Anukul Roy, while RCB banks on the domestic prowess of Krunal, supported by all-rounders such as Swapnil Singh and Liam Livingstone, and former KKR spinner Suyash.

Analyzing potential top playoff teams, Chawla selects Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for their balanced squads, strategic composition, and player strength. Learning the ropes as a broadcaster after claiming 192 wickets in his IPL career, Chawla anticipates a competitive season and predicts scoring challenges, with particular attention to whether teams can reach the 300-run mark for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies.)