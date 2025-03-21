ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Shatters Viewership Records in India

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 has shattered viewership records in India, achieving TV ratings that exceeded previous multi-nation cricket events by 23%, surpassing even the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament's live broadcast garnered an astounding 137 billion minutes on Star Sports and 110 billion minutes on JioHotstar.

The gripping final match in Dubai on March 9, between India and New Zealand, reached a peak concurrency of 122 million live viewers on TV and 61 million on JioHotstar, setting a new benchmark for digital cricket viewership, according to an International Cricket Council (ICC) release.

The final attracted 230 million viewers, making it the second-highest-rated One Day International (ODI) in TV history outside World Cup matches. The ICC Chair, Jay Shah, noted the immense enthusiasm from Indian audiences, highlighting the effectiveness of presenting ICC events in multiple languages to enhance fan engagement.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO Sports at Jio Star, attributed the record-breaking success to the combined reach of multi-platform broadcasts and innovative storytelling via 'mega-casts.' The competition's strategic marketing efforts broadened its appeal, recruiting diverse audience segments and energizing fans towards India's victorious campaign.

The league match between archrivals India and Pakistan also made history, achieving 26 billion watch minutes on linear TV, surpassing the viewership of their encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli's performance in the game, which drew 206 million TV viewers, further elevated India's dominance in ICC events.

JioStar's extensive coverage ensured widespread reach, broadcasting in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Star Sports and Sports 18 channels. On digital platforms, the tournament was streamed in 16 feeds across nine languages, utilizing advanced technological capabilities to engage fans nationwide.

The strategic collaboration between broadcasters and innovative programming kept fans deeply engaged, highlighting the surging passion for cricket in India. (ANI)

