Left Menu

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Shatters Viewership Records in India

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 set unprecedented viewership records in India, surpassing previous tournaments. The final match between India and New Zealand attracted 122 million TV viewers, marking a peak in multi-nation cricket event viewership. Innovative marketing and diverse broadcasting strategies drove the tournament's massive success, particularly in digital platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 22:51 IST
ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Shatters Viewership Records in India
Team India with the Champions Trophy. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 has shattered viewership records in India, achieving TV ratings that exceeded previous multi-nation cricket events by 23%, surpassing even the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The tournament's live broadcast garnered an astounding 137 billion minutes on Star Sports and 110 billion minutes on JioHotstar.

The gripping final match in Dubai on March 9, between India and New Zealand, reached a peak concurrency of 122 million live viewers on TV and 61 million on JioHotstar, setting a new benchmark for digital cricket viewership, according to an International Cricket Council (ICC) release.

The final attracted 230 million viewers, making it the second-highest-rated One Day International (ODI) in TV history outside World Cup matches. The ICC Chair, Jay Shah, noted the immense enthusiasm from Indian audiences, highlighting the effectiveness of presenting ICC events in multiple languages to enhance fan engagement.

Sanjog Gupta, CEO Sports at Jio Star, attributed the record-breaking success to the combined reach of multi-platform broadcasts and innovative storytelling via 'mega-casts.' The competition's strategic marketing efforts broadened its appeal, recruiting diverse audience segments and energizing fans towards India's victorious campaign.

The league match between archrivals India and Pakistan also made history, achieving 26 billion watch minutes on linear TV, surpassing the viewership of their encounter in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Virat Kohli's performance in the game, which drew 206 million TV viewers, further elevated India's dominance in ICC events.

JioStar's extensive coverage ensured widespread reach, broadcasting in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on Star Sports and Sports 18 channels. On digital platforms, the tournament was streamed in 16 feeds across nine languages, utilizing advanced technological capabilities to engage fans nationwide.

The strategic collaboration between broadcasters and innovative programming kept fans deeply engaged, highlighting the surging passion for cricket in India. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025