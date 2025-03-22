Teeing Up Success: Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar Shine at Ford Women's NSW Open

Pranavi Urs made a noteworthy climb into the top-10 alongside Diksha Dagar on the penultimate day of the Ford Women's NSW Open. Urs achieved this feat with a stellar 5-under 66, while Diksha Dagar held her ground at 9-under, securing a tie for eighth.

Adding to the mix, English rookie Mimi Rhodes took a decisive one-shot lead into the final round with a flawless 68, putting her at 15-under par. Meanwhile, Italian contender Alessandra Fanali remains hot on her heels at 14-under, alongside third-place contenders Kirsten Rudgeley and Nuria Iturrioz at 12-under.

Despite windy conditions, these athletes showcased remarkable skill, with Diksha and Pranavi delivering standout performances. Avani Prashanth also delivered an impressive 1-under 70, further bolstering her reputation in professional golf.

