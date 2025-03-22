Left Menu

Tsunoda Shines Amid Lawson's Struggles in Formula One Drama

Yuki Tsunoda excelled again for Racing Bulls while Liam Lawson faced challenges as Red Bull's new addition. Despite Lawson's struggles, Tsunoda reached the top 10 in Shanghai. Red Bull's history of switching teammates continues as they look for a reliable partner for defending champion Max Verstappen.

Updated: 22-03-2025 17:52 IST
Tsunoda Shines Amid Lawson's Struggles in Formula One Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yuki Tsunoda showcased his racing prowess for Racing Bulls on Saturday, as Liam Lawson faced difficulties in his new role as Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate.

While Lawson struggled to make an impact, Tsunoda shone by reaching the top 10 for the second consecutive race, securing a start in the ninth position in Shanghai.

Red Bull's search for a dependable driver to complement champion Verstappen continues, with significant past changes in their lineup, as they navigate the competitive dynamics of Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

