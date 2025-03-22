Tsunoda Shines Amid Lawson's Struggles in Formula One Drama

Yuki Tsunoda showcased his racing prowess for Racing Bulls on Saturday, as Liam Lawson faced difficulties in his new role as Max Verstappen's Red Bull teammate.

While Lawson struggled to make an impact, Tsunoda shone by reaching the top 10 for the second consecutive race, securing a start in the ninth position in Shanghai.

Red Bull's search for a dependable driver to complement champion Verstappen continues, with significant past changes in their lineup, as they navigate the competitive dynamics of Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)