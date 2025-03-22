Formula One Honors the Legacy of Eddie Jordan at Chinese Grand Prix

In a heartfelt tribute, Formula One will honor the late Eddie Jordan ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on Sunday. A one-minute commemoration will see all teams gather on the grid to pay their respects to the influential team boss beneath the podium.

Aston Martin, which has ties back to the Silverstone-based team Jordan founded in 1991, will feature an Irish shamrock on their cars in his memory as they race in Shanghai. Jordan, who passed away from cancer at the age of 76, left a lasting legacy in the sport.

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone paid homage to his long-time friend, stating he does not attend funerals, including his own. 'It's always been fair with Eddie,' the 94-year-old remarked, reflecting on their relationship.

