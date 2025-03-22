Left Menu

Formula One Honors the Legacy of Eddie Jordan at Chinese Grand Prix

Formula One will honor the late team boss Eddie Jordan with a tribute during the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai. Aston Martin will feature an Irish shamrock on their cars in his memory. Bernie Ecclestone also paid tribute but opted not to attend the funeral.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 22-03-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 20:02 IST
Formula One Honors the Legacy of Eddie Jordan at Chinese Grand Prix
  • Country:
  • China

In a heartfelt tribute, Formula One will honor the late Eddie Jordan ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on Sunday. A one-minute commemoration will see all teams gather on the grid to pay their respects to the influential team boss beneath the podium.

Aston Martin, which has ties back to the Silverstone-based team Jordan founded in 1991, will feature an Irish shamrock on their cars in his memory as they race in Shanghai. Jordan, who passed away from cancer at the age of 76, left a lasting legacy in the sport.

Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone paid homage to his long-time friend, stating he does not attend funerals, including his own. 'It's always been fair with Eddie,' the 94-year-old remarked, reflecting on their relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025