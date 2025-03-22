Left Menu

Pranati Nayak: India's Vaulting Star Shines Again

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak secured a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Antalya, Turkey. Despite battling injuries, Nayak's persistence and support from her coach led to her success. She aims for more victories at upcoming championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:29 IST
Pranati Nayak: India's Vaulting Star Shines Again
Pranati Nayak
  • Country:
  • India

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has once again proven her mettle by clinching a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup held in Antalya, Turkey. The 29-year-old athlete, who showcased her skills at the Tokyo Olympics, scored a total of 13.417 points, securing third place behind American competitors Jayla Hang and Claire Pease.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Nayak stated, "It is a great feeling to start the year with a medal. It is a good confidence booster for me." She remains determined to achieve more milestones this year, with her sights set on the Asia and World Championships. Despite missing the Paris Olympics due to injuries, she has battled back with the support of her coach Ashok Kumar Mishra.

Mishra, who has guided Nayak for the past four years, praised her resilience and dedication. Despite considering retirement due to injuries, Nayak has persisted and now aims to make it to the finals of the World Championships. Once again, she joins the ranks of India's successful international vaulters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025