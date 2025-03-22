Pranati Nayak: India's Vaulting Star Shines Again

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak has once again proven her mettle by clinching a bronze medal in the Vault Final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup held in Antalya, Turkey. The 29-year-old athlete, who showcased her skills at the Tokyo Olympics, scored a total of 13.417 points, securing third place behind American competitors Jayla Hang and Claire Pease.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Nayak stated, "It is a great feeling to start the year with a medal. It is a good confidence booster for me." She remains determined to achieve more milestones this year, with her sights set on the Asia and World Championships. Despite missing the Paris Olympics due to injuries, she has battled back with the support of her coach Ashok Kumar Mishra.

Mishra, who has guided Nayak for the past four years, praised her resilience and dedication. Despite considering retirement due to injuries, Nayak has persisted and now aims to make it to the finals of the World Championships. Once again, she joins the ranks of India's successful international vaulters.

