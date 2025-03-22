Van der Poel Triumphs in Thrilling Milan-Sanremo Finish

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck showcased his prowess in a nail-biting finish to win the Milan-Sanremo Classic, his second victory in this prestigious Monument race.

The 289km contest from Pavia to Sanremo saw van der Poel outmaneuvering rivals Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogacar in a dramatic sprint finish. The competitors faced challenging weather initially, but the sun eventually emerged, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.

Lorena Wiebes claimed the first women's Milan-Sanremo title since 2005, beating compatriot Marianne Vos in an intense sprint. Wiebes credited her team's strategic support, particularly Lotte Kopecky's efforts in the final moments.

