Van der Poel Triumphs in Thrilling Milan-Sanremo Finish
Mathieu van der Poel won his second Milan-Sanremo Classic, outsprinting Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogacar in a thrilling finish. Despite tough conditions, van der Poel excelled in the final sprint after tactical maneuvers among the leading trio. Lorena Wiebes claimed victory in the women's race.
Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck showcased his prowess in a nail-biting finish to win the Milan-Sanremo Classic, his second victory in this prestigious Monument race.
The 289km contest from Pavia to Sanremo saw van der Poel outmaneuvering rivals Filippo Ganna and Tadej Pogacar in a dramatic sprint finish. The competitors faced challenging weather initially, but the sun eventually emerged, setting the stage for a thrilling conclusion.
Lorena Wiebes claimed the first women's Milan-Sanremo title since 2005, beating compatriot Marianne Vos in an intense sprint. Wiebes credited her team's strategic support, particularly Lotte Kopecky's efforts in the final moments.
